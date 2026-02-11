Warangal Sees Eco-Themed ‘Green Polling Stations’ For Municipal Elections

Warangal: The Warangal district administration introduced ‘Green Polling Stations’ during the municipal elections held on Wednesday, integrating environmental themes into the voting process.

District collector Dr Satya Sharada, who led the initiative, said the objective was to enhance voter participation while promoting sustainability and sanitation awareness.

Specialised polling centres focusing on plastic recycling, solid waste management and cleanliness were set up across the district. In Wardhannapet, a Green Polling Station was established at the Government High School in Firangi Gadda, along with a dedicated booth highlighting plastic recycling.

The stations, designed around the theme ‘Waste to Wealth’, featured eco-friendly decorations, greenery and designated ‘green selfie points’ for voters. Slogans including ‘stopping usage of plastic’, ‘Do not waste water’ and ‘Our Vote-Our Future’ were displayed to promote awareness.

Dr Satya Sharada visited the centres and distributed commemorative pens and voter wristbands to voters.

Similar arrangements were made in Narsampet town, where a Green Polling Station was set up at the Government Junior College. At the Bondabadi Government School, a recycling-themed booth displayed messages on the ‘3 Rs’, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, with emphasis on eliminating single-use plastics.

The collector said the initiative followed similar efforts during the previous gram panchayat elections, which resulted in increased voter turnout and earned the district an award from the Election Commission.

The administration stated that the model booths were intended to make the voting process more community-oriented while reinforcing environmental responsibility.