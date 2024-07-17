Warangal: RMP Treatment Kills Boy, TMC Books Case

Warangal: A 10-year-old boy named Kavati Manideep died after treatment by a rural medical practitioner (RMP) on Tuesday at Mudigonda village of Nekkonda mandal in the district.

When Manideep fell ill on Monday, his parents Koteshwar and Saritha took him to RMP Ashok in the village. Ashok administered an injection as part of the treatment. After some time, the boy’s health condition deteriorated. The parents rushed him to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal where he was declared dead.

The boy’s parents and relatives protested in front of Ashok’s house, alleging that their child died because of his neglect. Manideep was studying Class V at Jyotiba Phule Gurukul School at Hasanparthy.

Learning about the incident, the Telangana Medical Council took suo motu cognisance of the incident. Council chairman Dr Mahesh directed the anti-quackery team to conduct an enquiry and submit a report.