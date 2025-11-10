Warangal Remembers Ande Sri, Who Penned Telangana Anthem

WARANGAL: The sudden demise of Ande Sri, the Telangana poet and lyricist who penned the state anthem ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Janakethanam’, has sent shockwaves across the state, with his close associates and fellow activists expressing deep grief and recalling his powerful role during the separate Telangana statehood movement. He passed away early on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Hyderabad.

Born as Ande Yellaiah in the remote village of Rebarthi in Siddipet district (previously part of Jangaon in erstwhile Warangal before district reorganisation), Ande Sri rose to prominence as a key poet and writer whose emotional and powerful songs gave significant momentum to the Telangana movement.

Friends, contemporaries, artists, and students, particularly from the erstwhile Warangal district, remembered how his songs and passionate speeches became the voice of millions and inspired people throughout the struggle.

Prof Kurapati Venkat Narayana, who actively participated in the Telangana movement alongside Ande Sri, told Deccan Chronicle that his passing is an irreplaceable loss to Telangana’s literary world. “He used to say it is unfortunate to be confined by one religion or one caste,” he recalled.

Sharing memories of Ande Sri’s frequent visits during the agitation, Venkat Narayana said they held countless discussions on ideas shaping the movement. “His works and songs awakened people’s consciousness and filled them with fervour. He would challenge those detached from the people and reject anything that alienated humanity,” he added.

Kakatiya University research scholar M. Sudhakar expressed deep sorrow over the poet’s demise, recalling his close association with Ande Sri since the early days of the Telangana movement. He said the poet’s words and songs inspired KU students during a major event, Poli Keka, igniting their passion for the cause.

Local folk artist N. Charan said Ande Sri’s compositions, especially the immortal Jaya Jayahe Telangana, went beyond music to become symbols of hope and identity, inspiring students, youth, and people from all walks of life. “His spontaneous poetry (Ashuvu Kavitvam) and emotionally charged performance style made him a towering cultural figure. His works, rooted in social reality, shaped the emotional soul of the Telangana movement and will forever remain etched in people’s hearts,” he said.