Warangal Police Gets Memo For Providing Security To Ex-MLC Konda Murali Against Rules

Hyderabad: Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh has issued a memo to the police officers, who provided security to the former MLC Konda Murali during a programme, seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action shall not be initiated against you for the lapses

He issued the memo while responding to a news articles published in a vernacular newspaper in which it was stated that on June 13, the police personnel performed duties as escort and also provided police bandobust, during the visit of Konda Murali, even though, there was no necessity

Further, it was noticed that, as per the proceedings of the Security Review Committee, Konda Murali was not entitled for any security cover. As such, these numbers of police personnel – an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were not supposed to be utilized for the programme.

“Due to your act, the common people have been criticizing the police. Further, the news article has gone viral in social media and the image of police is getting tarnished,” he said.

“You are hereby instructed to explain as to why disciplinary action shall not be initiated against you for the lapse. Your explanation should reach the office within two days from the date of receipt of the memo, failing which, it will be presumed that you have no valid explanation to offer and disciplinary action will be taken on merits. Please acknowledge the receipt of the memo,” Singh added.