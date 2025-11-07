Warangal Police Bust Dasari Surender Gun Gang

WARANGAL: Police arrested notorious rowdy-sheeter and most wanted criminal Dasari Surendar alias Suri along with six members of his gun gang in Hanamkonda on Friday, seizing two country-made pistols, three magazines, one live round, two motorcycles, and seven mobile phones from their possession.

Addressing the media, East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Kumar Sankhwar said the six arrested associates were identified as Samraj Sri Chakri, Chunchu Rahul, Namindla Shiva, Routhu Shiva Vybhav, Samraj Kranthi, and Enugala Nithin, while eight other gang members remain absconding.

The arrests took place on November 2, during a routine vehicle check by Shayampet police at Kothagattu Singaram Crossroads, which led to the discovery of a criminal network involved in illegal firearms, drug use, and plans for armed extortion. All seven arrested men, including students, drivers, and delivery boys, tested positive for ganja consumption.

The main accused, Surendar, a native of Warangal operating mainly from Hyderabad, has an extensive criminal record with over 39 cases, including murder, rape, and robbery. He reportedly procured the pistols from Bihar through Aditya Kumar Thakur, an associate he met during an earlier jail term.

According to the DCP, the gang confessed to assaulting a lorry driver and threatening a petrol pump worker with a pistol during a theft last month in Bhupalpally. At the time of their arrest, they were allegedly planning to extort money from local petrol pumps and stone crushers to fund a revenge attack on those responsible for the murder of their associate Basith, for whom Surendar and Chakri had performed a symbolic firing at his grave.

Investigations revealed that Surendar was running organised criminal rackets across Hyderabad and four other districts, including Warangal. Police also found that the gang had accepted a supari (contract) for a murder in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The arrested accused, along with the eight absconding members, face multiple serious charges under the BNS, Arms Act, and NDPS Act, the DCP added.