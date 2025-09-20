Warangal Officials Push For Nano Urea As Urea Crisis Persists

WARANGAL: As farmers continue to face long queues and protests amid a severe shortage of traditional granular urea, agriculture officials across the erstwhile Warangal district are urging them to adopt Nano Urea, a modern and efficient alternative. The liquid fertiliser is being promoted as a cheaper, more effective, and eco-friendly solution to the crisis.

The scarcity of conventional urea has caused serious hardship, with some incidents of farmers getting injured in the scramble to secure supplies. In response, district agricultural officer K. Anuradha and district collector Satya Sharada are leading efforts to popularise Nano Urea, highlighting its multiple benefits.

Nano Urea, a liquid fertiliser, costs ₹225–₹240 for a 500 ml bottle, far less than a subsidised 45–50 kg bag of granular urea priced at ₹266. While plants absorb only about 30 per cent of granular urea, Nano Urea has an absorption rate of up to 80 per cent, ensuring better nutrition and higher yields.

It can be sprayed directly onto leaves using hand pumps or drones. A drone can cover one acre in just 10 minutes, making it especially useful for paddy, maize, banana, papaya, and horticulture crops where applying traditional fertiliser is difficult.

Officials also warn that excessive use of granular urea damages soil fertility, pollutes air and water, and poses health risks such as eye problems and cancer. Nano Urea, by contrast, supports sustainable farming and environmental protection.

Additionally, Nano Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) is being promoted as a cost-effective option, priced at ₹600 for a bottle compared to ₹1,350 for a traditional bag.

To overcome the challenge of low awareness, the agriculture department is conducting field demonstrations. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is supporting the initiative by providing vehicles and drones on rent at ₹350 per acre.

DAO Anuradha urged field staff and dealers to intensify awareness campaigns and encouraged farmers who have already benefited from Nano Urea to share their experiences. She emphasised that judicious use of fertilisers is vital to safeguard both crops and farmers’ health.