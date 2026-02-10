Warangal Native Arrested for Alleged Bid to Seek Sexual Favours

Hyderabad: A native of Warangal, Suhuruth Reddy Chada, and seven others were arrested for an alleged attempt to solicit prostitution in Sandy Springs county in the US state of Georgia. Authorities said the arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to reduce human trafficking and related crimes in the region.

Under Georgia law, solicitation of prostitution is generally treated as a misdemeanour offence. If convicted, an accused person can face up to one year in jail, along with possible fines that may extend up to $1,000 (Rs 90,000). Courts may also impose probation, counselling programmes, or community service depending on the circumstances of the case and the individual’s prior criminal record.

According to Suhuruth’s online profile, he completed his engineering from Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) in Warangal in 2020, and his MS in Information Technology from Arizona State University in 2022.

Officials have not released further details about legal options available for the accused.