 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya Named To India-Saudi Parliamentary Group

Telangana
26 Feb 2026 11:39 PM IST

Expressing gratitude to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dr Kavya said she would work towards further strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya Named To India-Saudi Parliamentary Group
x
MP Kadiyam Kavya— Image By Arrangement

WARANGAL: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya has been nominated as a member of the India-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The nomination was made by the Lok Sabha Speaker, with formal orders issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat (Conference and Protocol Branch). The parliamentary friendship group has been constituted to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and to promote cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres. The initiative forms part of efforts to deepen strategic engagement between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dr Kavya said she would work towards further strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The nomination marks her inclusion in a parliamentary platform aimed at enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lok Sabha Secretariat nominations saudi arabia lok sabha speaker 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X