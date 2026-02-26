Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya Named To India-Saudi Parliamentary Group

WARANGAL: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya has been nominated as a member of the India-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The nomination was made by the Lok Sabha Speaker, with formal orders issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat (Conference and Protocol Branch). The parliamentary friendship group has been constituted to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and to promote cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres. The initiative forms part of efforts to deepen strategic engagement between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dr Kavya said she would work towards further strengthening diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The nomination marks her inclusion in a parliamentary platform aimed at enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.