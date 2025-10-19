Warangal MP Celebrates Diwali with Kids at Special Needs Centre

Warangal: Congress MP from Warangal, Kadiyam Kavya, spoke about the true spirit of Diwali, saying the festival is not just about removing darkness with light but about lighting up hearts with love and joy. The MP celebrated Diwali with children from the Mallikamba Manovikasa Kendram at her camp office in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The children presented her with handmade clay lamps and extended their Diwali greetings. Kavya interacted affectionately with them, inquiring about their health and learning progress. She greeted the children warmly, offered them sweets, and expressed hope that society would help them lead dignified lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavya said the lamps gifted by children with intellectual disabilities brought a special light to her heart, calling their smiles the true lights of Diwali. She said the festival teaches compassion and friendship.

The MP urged the community to work together to create an environment where children with special needs can live with dignity and respect.

Founder president of the Mallikamba Manovikasa Kendram, Ramleela, executive member Kalyan, and teachers from the centre were present along with others.