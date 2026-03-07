Warangal MP Calls for Better Scheme Coordination

Warangal: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya on Saturday directed district officials to improve coordination to ensure effective implementation of government welfare schemes and position Hanamkonda as a model for holistic development.

She was presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Hanamkonda Collectorate.

Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman Dr Banda Prakash, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, K.R. Nagaraju and Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, along with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, Warangal mayor Gundu Sudharani and district collector Chahat Bajpai attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the progress of various Central and state-sponsored schemes being implemented across 43 departments, including agriculture, rural water supply, sanitation and the Smart City mission.

Addressing officials, Dr Kavya said education and healthcare remained key priorities and expressed concern over school dropout rates, asking officials to focus on increasing enrolment in government schools.

She also stressed the need to ensure functional toilets for girls in all schools in line with Supreme Court guidelines. She suggested installing PM Surya Ghar solar systems in schools to ensure uninterrupted power supply and asked health officials to intensify measures to control AIDS and ensure 100 per cent immunisation coverage for children.

Dr Banda Prakash said the district was lagging behind others in the education sector and called for the establishment of pre-schools and the implementation of the ‘Badi Bata’ programme to bring children back to school. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials if basic infrastructure, including sanitation facilities in girls’ schools, was not addressed before the end of the summer vacation.

District collector Chahat Bajpai said an action plan was in place to prevent drinking water shortages during the summer and noted that repair works at city filter beds would be completed by March 31. She also directed departmental heads to submit detailed reports on the progress of rural and urban development works reviewed during the meeting.

Kuda chairman and DCC president Enagala Venkatram Reddy said efforts should focus on ensuring that benefits from schemes such as MGNREGS and PM Awas Yojana reach eligible beneficiaries at the grassroots level.