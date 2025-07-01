Warangal: Mother Dies After Son Sets Her on Fire

Warangal: A horrifying incident has shocked Warangal district after a man allegedly set his own mother on fire over a financial dispute. The woman, who had been battling for life at MGM Hospital for the past three days, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Vinoda (60) and her husband Muttineni Sambaiah, hail from Kuntapalli village in Sangem mandal. The couple had a daughter Swaroopa and a son Satish, both of whom are married.

The family had recently received Rs. 40 lakh as compensation for land acquired for the Kakatiya Textile Industry project. Of this, Rs. 30 lakh was given to Satish. However, tensions arose when Satish demanded more money. The remaining Rs. 9 lakh was deposited in a bank account, with Rs. 6 lakh kept as a fixed deposit.

Three months ago, Satish allegedly threatened to set his parents on fire if they refused to give him additional money, saying he would rather see it given to his daughter than to him. Though the incident was reported to the police, Vinoda pleaded for leniency, asking officers not to register a formal complaint. Sub-Inspector Naresh reportedly advised Satish to stay away from his parents and return to Gangadevipalli village in Geesugonda mandal.

Despite the warning, Satish returned and, in a fit of rage, poured petrol on his mother while she was asleep in the courtyard and set her on fire. Her husband, Sambaiah, managed to douse the flames with the help of neighbors and rushed her to MGM Hospital.

Vinoda died this morning from her injuries. The police have arrested Satish and are set to produce him in court.