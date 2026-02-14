Warangal Micro-Artist Crafts Shivlings on Pencil Tips

Warangal:Thatikonda Srijith, a micro-artist from Warangal, has created two miniature ‘Shivaling’ sculptures on pencil leads to mark Maha Shivaratri.

The sculptures were carved on pencil tips measuring 2 mm and 0.9 mm in thickness. One Shivling measures 2.5 mm in height on a 2 mm lead, while the second, measuring 2 mm in height, was sculpted on a 0.9 mm lead over two days. The works were dedicated to Lord Shiva on the festival.

A BTech graduate from SR University, Srijith has previously secured a place in the Credence Book of International Records for his miniature creations. He was also felicitated at the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held at the University Arts & Science College in Hanamkonda.

Srijith said he drew inspiration from his uncle, Raju Muthoju, a micro-artist and goldsmith. Since beginning his work in 2015, he has carved various subjects, including the national tricolour and cultural motifs, using materials such as chalk pieces, rice grains and stones.

He said he shares his work on social media and participates in cultural events to encourage interest in micro-art among youth.