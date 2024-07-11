Warangal man kills wife's parents for separating them

Warangal: A man killed his wife’s parents in 16 Chintala Thanda of Chennaraopet mandal on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Mekala Nagaraju, a resident of Gundenga Village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district.

According to police, Nagaraju and Deepika were in a relationship and eloped, getting married in October 2023. Deepika’s father filed a missing person complaint with Subedari Police Station in Hanmakonda. Police traced the couple, brought them to the station, and after counseling, allowed them to leave as they were adults. The couple then moved to Hyderabad.

A few days later, differences flare up between the couple and got separated in the presence of elders. The separation did not sit well with him. Enraged with this, he attacked Deepika’s parents with a sickle at midnight on Wednesday at 16 Chintala Thanda.

Hearing the commotion, Deepika and her brother Madan Lal rushed outside and called for help.

Local residents, alerted by the noise, rushed to the scene, causing Nagaraju to flee. Deepika's mother, Suguna, died on the spot, and her father, Banoth Srinu, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.



The Chennaraopet police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene with a clues team. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. The accused Nagaraju was absconding, and an investigation is underway, the police added.