Warangal: Man kills wife for not cooking mutton

DC Correspondent
12 March 2025 11:58 PM IST

According to CI Ch. Nagesh, 40-year-old Maloth Balu, who is survived by his 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, is the prime suspect in the murder of his wife, 35-year-old Kalavathi

WARANGAL (MAHBUBABAD): A husband murdered his wife for not cooking mutton for him late at night. The incident took place in Manjathanda, located in Upparigudem village of Seerole Mandal in Mahbubabad district on Wednesday. According to CI Ch. Nagesh, 40-year-old Maloth Balu, who is survived by his 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, is the prime suspect in the murder of his wife, 35-year-old Kalavathi.

Initial reports indicate that a heated argument erupted late at night when the couple was alone. The dispute reportedly arose over Kalavathi’s failure to prepare mutton for her husband. Unable to control his anger, Balu attacked Kalavathi, causing injuries that led to her death. The victim’s mother alleged that Balu brutally assaulted Kalavathi.

"We received information of a domestic disturbance and immediately dispatched officers to the scene," said CI Ch. Nagesh. "Upon arrival, we found the deceased body of Kalavathi. The suspect was absconding."

Police have registered a case against Balu and launched a manhunt to catch him. Kalavathi’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events leading to her death.

