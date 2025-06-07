Warangal: Man Gets Soap Bars After Ordering Mobile Online

Warangal: A man who ordered a mobile online received two bars of soaps. The incident occurred in Bucchireddypalli village of Nallabelli mandal in Warangal district.

Banoth Narasimha placed the order for a mobile for his son Rajendar in Warangal for Rs 16,000 a few days back.

Narsimha and his son got the parcel on Friday evening. They became suspicious of the package and decided to video record the unboxing. They were surprised to see two bars of soaps, each costing Rs 10, instead of a mobile.

Shocked at the incident, Narsimha contacted the company’s customer care and expressed anger, questioning how many people the company had defrauded by sending fake packages. However, responding to Narsimha’s complaint, the company representative promised to refund his money.

Meanwhile, experts urged people to be cautious about shopping online and suggested video recording the unboxing of parcels. A video proof helps consumers challenge companies and claim refunds if anything goes wrong with their orders.