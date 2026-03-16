Warangal Man Dies of Heart Attack in US

A software engineer from Warangal, Tadipatri Rakesh (40), died of a heart attack in the United States on Sunday evening, according to information received by his family members.

Rakesh had been living in the US for the past ten years due to his job and was currently residing in the state of Virginia with his family.

He married Tejaswini, a native of Karimnagar, in 2014. The couple has two children.

Rakesh’s father, Jitender, is a businessman based in Warangal. The news of Rakesh’s sudden demise has left his family members and relatives in deep shock.