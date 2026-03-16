Warangal: Man Climbs Collectorate Building, Threatens Suicide Over Land Dispute

Warangal: A young man created a commotion at the Hanamkonda Collectorate on Monday by climbing the administrative building and threatening to die by suicide during the grievance day programme.

The man, identified as Payyavula Sambaraju, alleged that his ancestral land had been illegally registered in the names of others through a fraudulent patta.

Sambaraju claimed that he had been approaching revenue officials for years seeking justice but his grievances had not been addressed.

During the protest, he raised slogans demanding the suspension of Dharmasagar MRO Sadanandam and CI Sridhar Rao, accusing them of bias in handling the issue.

The incident caused tension among staff and visitors at the Collectorate.

Police reached the spot, persuaded Sambaraju to climb down and later took him into custody.

Officials said the allegations related to the land dispute would be examined, while police registered a case in connection with the suicide attempt.