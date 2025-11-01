Warangal, Hanamkonda Steps Up Relief Works After Floods

Warangal: Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, authorities in Hanamkonda and Warangal have intensified efforts to assess damage, provide immediate relief, and restore essential services in flood-affected areas. Extensive relief and clean-up operations are underway in several colonies. Fire engines are being used to remove the heavy accumulation of mud and sludge, bringing much-needed relief to residents of submerged localities.

A total of 30 fire department personnel are using high-pressure water from fire engines to clear thick mud that had entered houses, schools, Anganwadi centres, and internal roads.

Warangal City mayor Gundu Sudharani, after inspecting SC Colony and Raghunath Colony on Saturday, announced that financial assistance and compensation would be provided to flood-affected families. She said that families below the poverty line would receive one month’s ration supplies, while households whose structures had collapsed would be compensated with Rs 15,000 per damaged home.

Mayor Sudharani instructed tahsildars and ward officers to jointly survey all waterlogged houses to ensure accurate compensation. She also directed sanitation teams to work on a war footing to clear mud, debris, and waste from streets and homes. Additionally, officials from the roads and buildings department were asked to prepare estimates for repairing damaged internal roads and drainage lines.

Hanamkonda district collector Sneha Sabarish inspected Sammaiah Nagar and pointed out that officials must visit every house damaged by the floods to ensure no affected household is left out of the compensation process. For long-term protection, she instructed officials to prepare proposals for constructing permanent retaining walls in high-risk colonies to prevent future flooding.

Meanwhile, Warangal district collector Satya Sharada inspected flattened paddy and damaged papaya crops in Redlawada and Venkatapur villages of Nekkonda mandal. She reassured farmers that the government would support them and directed officials to immediately register and report full details of crop and property losses.

In a related development, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Chahat Bajpai inspected flood-affected areas and stressed the need for swift removal of mud and garbage to prevent disease outbreaks. She also reviewed drinking water pipelines in several colonies and instructed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent contamination.