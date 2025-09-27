 Top
Warangal Gets 3 ATC To Boost Skills Of Youths

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
27 Sept 2025 8:48 PM IST

The ATCs are part of a major statewide skill development initiative by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Tata Group, under which 65 centres are being set up across the state: Reports

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and MLC Baswaraju Saraiah formally inaugurate the ATC situated at the Mulugu Road ITI college in Hanamkonda on Saturday — DC Image

WARANGAL: Children will no longer have to migrate to other cities for skill development training, as they can now access excellent career opportunities in Warangal with the inauguration of three Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy.

The ATCs are part of a major statewide skill development initiative by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Tata Group, under which 65 centres are being set up across the state.

The local ATC at Mulugu Road ITI College in Hanamkonda was formally inaugurated by MLA Rajendar Reddy along with MLC Baswaraju Saraiah. They also watched a virtual address by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who launched the scheme statewide from Mannepally.

MLA Rajendar Reddy said that three ATCs were allotted to Warangal district at a cost of ₹22 crore. He stressed the importance of technical expertise, noting that vocational skills are essential for improving living standards.

He added that the ₹22 crore investment will provide high-quality digital education and state-of-the-art training to local youth. The three centres will offer industry-relevant courses in areas such as electrical and mechanical trades, automobile and welding, CNC and robotics, and digital skills.

The MLA also praised the government’s focus on education, highlighting plans to establish integrated residential schools for youth in every constituency with a budget of ₹200 crore each.

He assured staff and students that, as the local representative, he would always support the development of the historic Mulugu Road ITI College.


