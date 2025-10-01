Warangal Gears Up For Grand Dasara, 36-Feet Ravana Effigy Ready

Warangal: Elaborate arrangements have been made across Warangal district for the grand Dasara festival, including the main event of Ravana Vadha and special cultural programmes on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

District collector Satya Sharada, along with municipal commissioner Chahat Bajpai, personally inspected the preparations at the Rang Leela Maidan in Ursu Gutta, Karimabad.

The collector issued several instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the event. She emphasised that all necessary steps must be taken so devotees do not face any inconvenience. As the celebrations are being organised on a grand scale, she directed officials to work with coordination and sincerity, leaving no room for negligence.

Meanwhile, the Rangasaipet Dasara Utsav Committee announced that arrangements for the Ravana Vadha programme are complete. The event will be held on Vijaya Dashami (October 2) at the Mahankali Temple grounds in Rangasaipet.

Committee president Gundu Purnachander and general secretary Damarakonda Karunakar, while releasing pamphlets, said a 36-foot effigy of Ravana has been erected this year, accompanied by a variety of fireworks.

The traditional Jammi Puja will be performed at the Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Temple at 6 pm, after which devotees will proceed to the Mahankali Temple grounds for cultural programmes and the Ravana Vadha event.

The programme will be attended by chief guest minister Konda Surekha, her husband Muralidhar Rao, city mayor Gundu Sudharani, and Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya.

The committee urged people from surrounding areas to participate in large numbers to make the event a grand success.