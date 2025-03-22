Warangal Fort to be big tourist hub: Kuda chairman

Warangal: Warangal’s tourism prospects received a boost Saturday as KUDA Chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, District Collector Satya Sharada Devi, and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade inspected Warangal Fort and Mogilicherla village. The team outlined plans to enhance the area's environmental, heritage, and cultural appeal.

Reddy announced efforts to develop Warangal Fort into a major tourist destination by upgrading key areas such as Shringara Bhavi, the Khush Mahal surroundings, the bund around Gunducheru Lake, Ekashila Park, neglected cottages, and Kakatiya heritage temples. He stressed that expediting pending projects would improve the tourist experience and potentially pave the way for UNESCO World Heritage status, echoing the recent recognition of the Ramappa Temple.

District Collector Sharada Devi emphasized the need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of historical structures and upgrade tourist facilities. She highlighted plans to bolster local businesses, tour guide services, and transportation, and proposed introducing comprehensive tourism packages that would connect major attractions including the Thousand Pillar Temple, Bhadrakali Temple, Ramappa Temple, Laknavaram, and Khila Warangal.

The officials' coordinated visit underscores a strategic push to leverage Warangal’s rich history and architectural excellence to drive tourism growth in the region.







