Warangal: Family Attempts Suicide Over Bankers' Harassment Over Debt

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 March 2025 2:49 PM IST

Initial reports indicate that two family members sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Warangal: A family attempted suicide on Saturday due to alleged harassment by bank officials over debt. The family, identified as the owners of Chilukuri Clothing Store located in Warangal Chowrasta, attempted to end their lives at their shop. Initial reports indicate that two family members sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
warangal telangana 
India Southern States Telangana 
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

