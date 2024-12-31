Warangal Cotton Market Hits Record Procurement of 9.38 Lakh Quintals

Warangal: Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the cotton market of Enumamula Agriculture Market saw a surge in cotton procurement this season in Warangal.

The cotton procurement, which began on October 3, has already seen 9 lakh quintals of cotton traded in the market. This marks an exceptional increase in the volume of cotton procured during the same period last year. Last year, only 3 lakh quintals of cotton were procured.

Market officials said Warangal’s cotton market recorded the procurement of 3,03,120 quintals of cotton by December last year, including 1,49,024 quintals of loose cotton purchased by private traders and 1,39,175 quintals bought by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

By December this year, private traders purchased 1,93,260 quintals of loose cotton, while CCI procured 7,45,580 quintals.

The total volume of cotton purchased this season reached 9,38,841 quintals, they added.

This increase in procurement has far outpaced the entire volume of cotton bought during last year’s season, which amounted to 9,22,268 quintals. The current season has already surpassed last year’s total purchase by nearly 16,500 quintals, with two more months left in the season. This indicates that the market will likely set a new record for cotton procurement in the Warangal cotton market.

Given the large volume of cotton procured this year, there is an expectation of a significant increase in the market’s income. If the trend continues, Warangal’s cotton market is set to achieve double the revenue compared to the previous year.

The surge in cotton procurement is being hailed as a positive development, especially after concerns regarding the weather and heavy rains that lashed Warangal district.

Experts predict the final tally of cotton purchases this year could break records. The cotton market’s performance this season indicates not only a healthy increase in production but also a high demand, both locally and from the CCI.