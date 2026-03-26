Warangal Congress Leaders Step Up Lobby for Posts

Warangal: Senior Congress leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district have intensified lobbying for nominated posts as the government approaches the midway mark of its tenure, with many viewing it as a final opportunity before the next general elections.

Several aspirants have moved to Hyderabad to seek appointments with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, pressing their claims for positions.

The renewed push follows recent appointments from the district, including Vem Narendar Reddy to the Rajya Sabha and Errabelli Swarna as State Mahila Congress president. These selections have prompted other senior leaders, particularly those active during the party’s years in opposition, to seek similar recognition.

Attention is focused on state-level corporation chairmanships, with multiple posts expected to fall vacant in May upon completion of the two-year terms of current appointees.

At the district level, the chairmanship of the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard in Warangal has emerged as a key post, drawing interest from leaders in Vardhannapet, Parkal and Warangal East constituencies. In addition, with six district committees in the integrated Warangal region yet to be fully constituted, leaders who missed district president posts are seeking roles such as vice-president and general secretary.

Party cadres report mixed sentiment, with senior leaders citing financial strain and legal challenges during the party’s time in opposition. “We have waited for over two years since the government was formed. If we are not recognised now, our years of sacrifice will go unnoticed," said a senior leader currently in Hyderabad.

Aspirants are also approaching state affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan through recommendations from local ministers and MLAs.

Party sources said the leadership faces pressure to balance social representation and reward loyalty in the next round of appointments. While some incumbents may be retained, most posts are expected to go to new entrants from Warangal, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

The next list of nominated coordinators and chairpersons is awaited, with heightened activity and competition within party ranks in the region.