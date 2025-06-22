Warangal Congress Leaders Complain Against Konda Couple To AICC Leader

Warangal: The Congress in Warangal is witnessing internal strife, as all local MLAs, along with key party leaders, have declared open opposition to endowments minister Konda Surekha and her husband, former MLC Konda Muralidhar.

The leaders are reportedly upset over Surekha’s actions and Muralidhar’s recent derogatory remarks against them. On Sunday, they met AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at the MLA quarters in Hyderabad and demanded immediate disciplinary action against the Konda couple.

Those who met Meenakshi Natarajan included former minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana, Wardhannapet MLA K. R. Nagaraju, Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna.

They urged her not to remain silent on the matter, stating that the situation was affecting their ability to work effectively in their constituencies, especially with the upcoming local body elections. The group also issued an ultimatum, saying the party high command must choose whether it wants to support the MLAs or the Konda family.

Sources said Meenakshi Natarajan informed the MLAs that she was already aware of Konda Muralidhar’s remarks and that a decision had been taken to form a committee to investigate the matter. She assured them that an impartial inquiry would be conducted by leaders unconnected to the Warangal district.

It is worth noting that the dissatisfaction among the MLAs began soon after Surekha was appointed as a minister. On several occasions, they brought to the high command’s notice that she was not involving them in party programmes and was trying to assert dominance across all Assembly constituencies.

The situation escalated further following recent remarks made by her husband, Konda Muralidhar, which the MLAs found inflammatory. The Konda couple allegedly targeted nearly all local MLAs, including Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Naini Rajender Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana, K.R. Nagaraju, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, and other key leaders.

Until then, the MLAs had been acting individually, but Muralidhar’s comments united them. While they were already angry over his remarks, the minister herself added fuel to the fire by making further derogatory comments about the MLAs in connection with the Warangal Bhadrakali Temple Bonalu issue.

In response, the leaders convened an emergency meeting at MLA Naini Rajender Reddy’s camp office in Hanamkonda and strongly condemned the Konda couple’s conduct. They warned the couple to control their language and decided to formally demand Konda Surekha’s removal from the Cabinet.

As part of this effort, the leaders visited Hyderabad on Sunday and lodged a complaint with PCC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, seeking disciplinary action against the Konda couple.