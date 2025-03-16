Warangal Cloth Store Owners Attempt Self-Immolation Over Loan Dispute

Two businessmen attempted self-immolation in front of their clothing store on JPN Road in Warangal city, Hanamkonda district, on Saturday, allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over loan repayment.

According to police, the victims, identified as Anand and Hem Kumar, owners of Chelukupuri Brothers Cloth Stores, had taken a ₹1.2 crore loan from Kazipet Union Bank two years ago, mortgaging their property. Due to non-repayment, the bank auctioned the property, with builder Sampath Kumar emerging as the highest bidder.

The situation escalated when Sampath Kumar arrived at the shop to take possession. Anand, his wife Tejaswini, and Hem Kumar staged a protest, refusing to vacate the premises. When Sampath attempted to forcibly enter, Anand and Tejaswini poured petrol on themselves and set themselves on fire in a desperate act of protest.

Locals, along with a man named Mahesh, rushed to their aid and shifted them to MGM Hospital. Both sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The victims have accused bank officials of relentless harassment, which they claim drove them to take this extreme step. They are now demanding justice and intervention from authorities.

Following the incident, Warangal ACP B. Nandi Ram Naik visited the scene and registered a case. An investigation is underway to examine the circumstances leading to the tragic event.



