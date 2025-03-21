Warangal: Banginapally Mango Fetches Record Price of Rs 1.22 Lakh per Tonne at Auction

Warangal: The price of a tonne of Banginapally, a premium variety of mango, reached a record Rs 1.22 lakh at an auction held at the Enamamula market in Warangal on Friday.

According to a news report, this was the first auction of the season, conducted in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha, MLA KR Nagaraju, and District Collector D. Satya Sharadha. A large number of mango sellers participated in the auction.

The Banginapally mangoes, produced by Vijayapal Reddy from Chillamcharla village in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district, achieved this price. Officials expressed their delight over the record-breaking sale, noting that it was the highest price ever recorded in the market's history.



