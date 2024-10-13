Warangal: AR cop dies by suicide due to depression

Warangal: An Armed Reserve Force head constable ended his life by suicide while on duty at the treasury strong room at the collectorate in Mahbubabad district on Sunday.



According to the police, the deceased, 59, was identified as Gundeboina Srinivas of batch number 1990. He was a native of Gopal Nagar Colony in Mahbubabad district. He had been living alone for over the past five years due to a dispute with his wife. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Srinivas was suffering from depression because of family problems. As it was Sunday, all the offices remained closed. However, he was deployed on security duty in front of the treasury strong room at the collectorate.

In the afternoon, Srinivas died by suicide. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan visited the collectorate and inspected the place where Srinivas died.