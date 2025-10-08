Warangal: 2 Held with Ganja Worth Rs 20.5 Lakh

WARANGAL: Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police arrested two men from West Bengal and seized 41 kg of ganja worth ₹20.5 lakh, along with three mobile phones, in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

According to ACP P. Narasimha Rao, the accused, Ranu Hossain, 33, and Noor Mahammad Miya, 32, both from Cooch Behar, were transporting the contraband to Secunderabad. Hossain had been in the illegal trade for four months, buying ganja from Krishna Chandra Barman, a supplier from his native place, and selling it near Secunderabad Railway Station.

The duo purchased 41 kg of ganja for ₹2 lakh, boarded a train from Cooch Behar to Secunderabad, and later got off at Mahbubabad fearing detection by railway police. They continued their journey by bus and were caught by KUC police at Mucherla Cross Road while trying to board a lorry to Secunderabad.

The ACP praised inspector S. Ravi Kumar, SI A. Kalyan Kumar, and the patrolling team for their swift action.



