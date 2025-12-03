Warangal: 2 Critical As Drunk Brawl In Family Turns Violent

WARANGAL: A violent incident occurred on Tuesday night in Ramannapet, Warangal, where a son-in-law, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked his wife and father-in-law with a knife. The father-in-law retaliated in self-defence, leaving both men severely injured.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Vaketo Anil Kumar, arrived at the home of his father-in-law, Gunnala Prabhakar, a clerk at the Enumamula agricultural market. Anil Kumar, reportedly intoxicated, began arguing with his wife and Prabhakar. The argument escalated when he picked up a knife from the kitchen and attacked them.

Fearing for his daughter's life and his own, Prabhakar fought back. During the struggle, the knife slipped from Anil Kumar’s hand, allowing Prabhakar to seize it and attack his son-in-law in self-defence. Both Anil Kumar and Prabhakar sustained serious injuries.

Locals who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police, who responded quickly and shifted the injured men to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital. Both are undergoing treatment, and their condition is reported to be critical. Mattewada police have registered a case and begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the attack.