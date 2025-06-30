Warangal: 13 Held for Assaulting Woman Over Extramarital Affair

Warangal: Police in Hanamkonda district have arrested 13 people in connection with the brutal public assault and humiliation of a woman over an alleged extramarital affair in Thatikayala village, Dharmasagar mandal.

According to officers, the accused, six men and seven women, are relatives of the victim’s husband, 38-year-old Raju. Raju, who married a local woman from Thatikayala 10 years ago and has two children, allegedly ran off with 32-year-old Rama, who is also married.

A week ago, Raju’s in-laws tracked down the couple and brought them back to the village, where they attacked both of them and half-shaved their heads. They then tied Rama and Raju to a tree. Witnesses say the assailants stripped Rama, poured a dangerous substance known locally as “jeedi” onto her private parts, and beat her, even as she begged for mercy.

After the attack, the couple fled and sought treatment; Rama’s condition is now stable. Following a formal complaint by Rama’s husband, police have charged all 13 suspects under relevant sections of the IPC and are interviewing villagers to gather further evidence.