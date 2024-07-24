War of words between CM Revanth Reddy and KTR over KCR’s failure to attend Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday slammed the former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for failing to attend the ongoing budget session at a time when the House was discussing the discrimination meted out to Telangana by the Central government in Union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday.



A war of words witnessed between Revanth Reddy and former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on the second day of the session in the Legislative Assembly during the discussion on discrimination towards Telangana by the Central government.

Revanth Reddy sought to know as why KCR, who claims to be well-experienced, failed to attend the session when the members were discussing the crucial issue to protect the interests of the State. KCR might be scared that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would see him attending the session, he said.

Reacting sharply to Revanth Redddy’s comments, KTR said the BRS MLAs would be sufficient to reply to ruling party members and advised to run the House as per norms. He demanded that the State government must inform the Opposition well in advance on the subjects to be discussed in the House.

Taking a serious note of KTR’s remarks, Revanth Reddy said, “We have not come here in the management quota or by telling the names of father or grandfather. We rose to this level with hard work and commitment.” He alleged the BRS leaders made dark deals in New Delhi and as a result the Centre did grave injustice to Telangana in the budget.

In its last 10-year tenure, the BRS government never behaved in a democratic manner, he said. To another remark made by KTR that resolution copy on the Centre’s discrimination to Telangana was not circulated to the members, Revanth Reddy clarified the ruling party first wanted to elicit the opinion of the members in the form of discussion before passing a resolution.