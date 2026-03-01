War Hits Flights From Hyderabad, Fliers Stranded

Hyderabad: The escalating West Asia crisis of missile strikes, counter-strikes and drone attacks have led to cancellation of 44 flights at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on Saturday, affecting both arrivals and departures.

Airport authorities said that as of 10 pm, 21 arrivals and 23 departures had been cancelled as airports across the Gulf were shut down. Among those stranded at the Dubai airport was badminton champion P.V. Sindhu. “It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now,” she posted on her X handle, following attacks on prominent establishments in Dubai.

“Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.”

“Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.”

Back home in Hyderabad, officials stated that there was no chaos at the Shamshabad airport as airlines promptly informed passengers about the disruptions and advisories. Flights connecting Hyderabad with Doha, Sharjah, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dammam and Ras Al Khaimah were among those affected.

IndiGo representatives said affected passengers were informed in advance and that the airline’s customer care services were functioning round the clock to assist travellers.

Senior air travel agent Nitin Joseph said, “In my 30-year career, I have seen several similar incidents. Today, with advanced technology, passengers can be contacted instantly. In such cases, airlines generally ensure that fares are refunded or appropriate vouchers are issued.”

Families of those currently in West Asia expressed concern. A relative of Aslam Khan Durrani, a resident of Ram Koti who travelled for Umrah, said, “The news caused great panic in the family. His flight is scheduled for March 3, and we hope his return journey will be smooth.”

Mohan Singh Sunil, a resident of Alwal who had travelled to Doha for employment and returned on Thursday, said, “The unrest and the war situation had severely affected the job market. All these challenges compelled me to return to Hyderabad. Fortunately, I reached back before the airports were shut down.”