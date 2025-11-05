War Between Car and Bulldozer: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection “is not a wishy-washy poll but an opportunity for the 4 lakh voters of Jubilee Hills to stand up for the four crore people of Telangana and to defeat the Congress in the bypoll and show Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that his fakery of governance is now exposed.”

Rama Rao was addressing a road show campaign stop in Somajiguda division along with BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha. He said the coming election is a battle between the BRS’ car and Revanth Reddy’s bulldozers from HYDRAA.

“Only the BRS can stand between the bulldozers that may come for your homes as they did in other places. The poor have been victims of Revanth’s bulldozers. Revanth Reddy’s elder brother has a house in the full tank level of Durgam Cheruvu, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Vivek Venkatswamy have homes on lake beds. The bulldozers do not go there but will come for your homes if you do not defeat the Congress and elect the BRS candidate,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao said the Chief Minister was holding back on fee reimbursement dues to students “as part of a deliberate conspiracy to weaken Telangana’s educated youth and ruin dreams of thousands of families. Instead of releasing the dues, the government is threatening colleges with vigilance raids and this is the latest in threats from Revanth Reddy. He cannot even clear the fee dues, and he claims he will develop Jubilee Hills. How can he be trusted?”

Asking the voters to be vigilant as “Revanth is making plans to use bogus voters if you don’t cast your vote,” Rama Rao said “the Congress government is also making plans to scrap the free drinking water supply scheme introduced by the BRS government as soon as the GHMC elections are over later.”