Waqf Tribunal Extends UMEED Deadline to March 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Tribunal on Friday extended the deadline for uploading Waqf properties’ details on the UMEED portal up to March 31. As the earlier deadline concluded on March 12, the Telangana sate Waqf board approached the tribunal seeking an extension to upload pending property details.

The board, which submitted a report to the Tribunal, said there were 46,480 Waqf properties in the state as on December 7, 2025.

However, 63,370 properties were identified as of March 11, 2026. The tribunal was informed that more properties were identified after the process of uploading details on the UMEED portal commenced.

While extending the deadline, the tribunal instructed the Waqf Board to file a report stating the total number of Waqfs registered in the Waqf register as on April 8, 2025, and the number of such Waqfs that have been entered into the UMEED portal as on March 31, 2026.

The board has also been asked to state the precise details of the properties identified for uploading as per the report dated March 11, 2026. The matter has been posted to March 31.

Unlike other states, which received a six‑month extension, Telangana was granted an extension of three months, an elected member of the Waqf board, Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, said, adding that the board would soon seek more time, which would also benefit the registration of Waqf‑by‑user properties.

Urging Waqf‑by‑user properties to upload documents within the deadline, he said there was a need to create awareness among custodians and others on registrations. One of the main reasons for slow registrations was the non‑availability of documents, which created panic among custodians.