 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

WAQF Board Unveils QR Donations

Telangana
7 March 2026 10:12 PM IST

“It is designed to provide a transparent method for philanthropists to contribute towards the welfare, education, and daily needs of the orphan children”: Azmatullah Husseini

WAQF Board Unveils QR Donations
x
Waqf Board members — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Waqf Board on Saturday introduced a digital QR code scanner facility at the Anees‑ul‑Ghurba Orphanage, Nampally, enabling donations under Sadaqah and Zakat.Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Husseini said the initiative is aimed at modernising and simplifying the donation process. “It is designed to provide a transparent method for philanthropists to contribute towards the welfare, education, and daily needs of the orphan children,” he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Waqf Board Unveils donations Telangana news Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X