WAQF Board Unveils QR Donations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Waqf Board on Saturday introduced a digital QR code scanner facility at the Anees‑ul‑Ghurba Orphanage, Nampally, enabling donations under Sadaqah and Zakat.Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Husseini said the initiative is aimed at modernising and simplifying the donation process. “It is designed to provide a transparent method for philanthropists to contribute towards the welfare, education, and daily needs of the orphan children,” he said.



