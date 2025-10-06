Waqf Board To Feed Property Details Into UMEED Portal After Training

Hyderabad: The process of feeding Telangana Waqf property details into the UMEED portal will begin after a workshop to train IT professionals for the purpose on Monday in Bengaluru, being conducted by the Centre. The training is aimed at providing details about the portal, its implementation, guidelines, and procedures for uploading property details. Six members from Telangana will be attending the programme in Bengaluru.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Telangana Waqf Board chairman Azmatullah Hussaini said that after completion of the training, the board would launch a campaign by preparing material for mutawallis, caretakers, besides giving them orientation. “Discussions will also be held on the deletion of and objections to properties,” he said.

As mutawallis are mostly elderly persons and not familiar with technology, the board will assist them in uploading the details, Hussaini added.

Telangana Waqf Board member Syed Shah Ali Akbar Nizamuddin said there were some ambiguities, such as the serial numbers of Waqf properties and details about municipal and revenue records in metro cities. “These will be clarified in programme in Bengaluru,” he said.

There are around 20,000 mutawallis in the state who have to be trained in uploading the details. So far, information regarding three Waqf institutions has been uploaded, and details of around 85,000 Waqf institutions covering 77,000 acres of land have yet to be uploaded, said an official source.

Waqf Board elected member Abul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri said: “It is not possible to upload 85,000 institutions’ details before December 6, the deadline set by the Central government.”

Moreover, there is confusion among mutawallis about whether or not to register the property details, as the Supreme Court is yet to deliver its verdict in the petitions on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

Highlighting that the UMEED portal was not user-friendly, Quadri said that it had several complicated questions and lengthy procedures. “We will seek more time to upload the details,” he said.

The lack of a full-fledged CEO has hit the Telangana Waqf Board’s day-to-day activities. Although the government recently authorised an official from the Telangana Urdu Academy to look into honorarium, employee salary issues, and important court cases, “we are awaiting orders from the government regarding the appointment of a full-time chief executive officer,” chairman Azmatullah Hussaini added.

2,500 sq yards Waqf Land In Shaikpet Allotted For Graveyard of Muslims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board on Sunday allotted 2,500 square yards of Waqf land in Shaikpet near the idgah and chowkandi for use as a graveyard for Muslims. The decision was taken following repeated requests from local residents as there is a shortage of land for burial in the area.

After site inspection, the board said, ist executive staff confirmed that the vacant land between two mosques could be utilised as a graveyard. Waqf Board chairperson Azmatullah Hussaini approved the proposal stating the land would be used in the larger interest of the Muslim community, particularly in Borabanda, Yousufguda, Erragadda, Rahamathnagar and Jubilee Hills.