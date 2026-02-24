Waqf Board Task Force Denied Entry at Dargah in Vemulawada Temple Premises

Vijayawada: A Waqf Board task force team was allegedly denied entry at the Dargah Hazrat Tajuddin Khaja Bagaswar, located in Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple premises in Vemulawada on Monday. The team had gone to the site following reports of removal of the dargah in connection with temple’s extension and renovation.

Earlier, the Telangana Waqf Board asked Rajanna Siricilla district collector to not disturb or take up any activity at 800-year-old dargah.

In a letter to the collector dated October 17, 2025, the board stated it was the only competent authority to give permission for relocation, and clarified that the local dargah committee or muttawalli were not empowered to do so.

MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said the reports of removal of the dargah had raised serious legal and constitutional questions regarding the protection of Waqf properties.

Waqf activist Md Habeebuddin said it appears that the dargah and graveyard were being targeted. This raises concerns why the district administration is one sided in such a sensitive issue, he added.