Waqf Board Stops Encroachment at Manikonda

Hyderabad: The Dargah Saadullah Hussaini Waqf land, which has a 400-year-old tomb built on the mud hills of Neknampur, Manikonda, has come under encroachment. According to activist Mohammed Habeebuddin, a colony for Secretariat employees, was constructed during the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy government tenure on a major part of the 60 acres of dargah Waqf land. Since then, landgrabbers have been encroaching upon the remaining open Waqf land for many years.

“Even till Friday, the encroachments continued. Many complaints have been submitted to the Waqf Board and other departments,” Habeebuddin said.

The activist requested the government to issue instructions to the Waqf Board and district collectors to take immediate action against illegal encroachments.

Osman Bin Mohammed Alhajri, president of the Deccan Waqf Protection Society, said the hill was being disturbed by encroachment activities. “The site has a tomb, dargah and masjid on top. The disturbance could damage these old heritage structures which must be protected,” he cautioned.

Waqf Board member Fateh Syed Bandagi Badshah Quadri questioned why a series of encroachments on prime land began after the repatriation of the chief executive officer.

Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini said the land documents were unclear, leading to confusion. “The documents show different records in the revenue department and the Waqf Board. The task force stopped encroachment activities on Friday, but people are still claiming the property,” he said, adding that the Board would review the land documents on Monday.

Similarly, about 13 acres of Waqf land under Dargah Asadullah, located nearby, has been grabbed and sold. “Out of 14 acres, now only one acre is left, which land grabbers are trying to occupy,” said mutawalli of the dargah, Syed Sultan Mohiuddin Quadri.

He said a court case has been filed and requested a joint survey by the revenue and Waqf departments. “When I was appointed here in 2009, the land was open and clear. But now it is encroached and structures have come up. We have documents registered since 1933,” he said.