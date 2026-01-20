Waqf Board Reviews ₹120-Cr Works At Jahangeer Dargah

HYDERABAD: Major infrastructure works proposed at Jahangeer Peeran Dargah in Rangareddy district were reviewed by Telangana Waqf Board officials ahead of the annual Urs.

The inspection was led by Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni, along with Shadnagar MLA K. Shankaraiah and other public representatives and officials. The team examined plans for a bus stand and a by‑pass road, estimated to cost ₹120 crore, for which a foundation stone has already been laid.

Officials also reviewed proposals for constructing a new samakhana, extending the masjid and dargah office building, improving drainage, and setting up a police outpost within the premises. Departments were directed to prepare detailed plans and commence work within two weeks.

The government has sanctioned ₹1.50 crore for initial works