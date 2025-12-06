Waqf Board Registered 31,000 Properties on Umeed

Hyderabad: As a large number of Waqf-notified properties are yet to be registered by the December 6 deadline, the Telangana Waqf Board will be filing a petition in the Waqf Tribunal seeking an extension. As of Friday, around 31,000 out of 33,925 Waqf-notified properties had been registered on the Umeed portal.

The delay in uploading details is being attributed to lack of documents, technical issues and confusion arising from frequent application format changes.

“Registration of the remaining 3,000 Waqf-notified properties will be completed on Saturday. However, since the check and approval process is still pending, we will move the tribunal seeking more time,” said Azmatullah Hussaini, the chairman of Waqf Board.

Waqf Board member Syed Abul Fateh Bandagi Badesha said that if the Centre is genuinely concerned about Waqf properties, it should keep the portal open for at least three months.

“Without a gateway, how can respective institutions apply? There are many Waqf by user properties for which the government must issue the gazette. The survey process is very slow, and the survey commission has not taken up the second and third surveys. That is why custodians, who lack documents, are running from pillar to post to collect details from the Waqf Board,” he said.

Another Board member, Akbar Nizamuddin, said custodians faced portal issues and that state-related fields were not available on the portal until October 5, among other reasons that delayed registrations.

“Telangana has only one tribunal, while Punjab has four tribunals and has already granted a two-month extension,” he said.

The portal rules were notified on July 3, 2025, and according to the six-month deadline, registrations should be allowed until January 3, 2026. However, the portal is scheduled to close on December 6, he added.

Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has assured that the Central government will not impose penalties or initiate strict action for the next three months against those who have not registered Waqf properties on the Umeed portal. He advised custodians to approach Waqf tribunals if they are still unable to complete the registration process.