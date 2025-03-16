Waqf Board Launches Dedicated Grievance Cell

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board has set up a dedicated grievance cell to handle and resolve public complaints.

The cell will operate on Saturdays from 10.30 am to 1 pm at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, located in the Haj House building, Nampally.

The grievance cell will be managed under the Prajavani section of the Telangana Waqf Board.

The public is encouraged to visit during the specified hours to voice their concerns. Senior officials, including assistant secretaries, accounts officers, and law officers, will be present to address the grievances raised by the public.