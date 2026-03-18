Waqf Board Inspects Idgahs for Id Prayers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board on Wednesday inspected arrangements at Idgah Mir Alam and Idgah Madannapet ahead of Id-ul-Fitr prayers, which are expected to draw large congregations.

Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni and Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited the Idgahs and reviewed the preparations. Officials said both venues are key prayer sites in the city, attracting people from different areas for Id prayers. Arrangements have been made with focus on sanitation, drinking water and traffic management. Two teams have been constituted by the Waqf Board to oversee the arrangements.

The Id namaz at both Idgahs will be held at 10 am.