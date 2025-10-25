Waqf Board Conducts UMEED Portal Training

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board, in collaboration with the Association of Telangana Sajjada Nasheen Mutawallis and Khidmat Guzaran of Waqf, conducted a training session on Saturday at Dargah Hazrath Shah Khamoosh, Nampally.

The session aimed to raise awareness on the importance of properly registering details of Waqf institutions on the UMEED portal under the guidance of Waqf Board chairman Azmattullah Hussaini, CEO Mohammed Asadullah and the association chairman Moulana Syed Ali Akbar Nizammuddin Hussaini Saberi.

Akbar Nizammuddin Hussaini emphasised the need for coordination between custodians and the Waqf Board to protect and preserve Waqf properties through accurate registration on the UMEED portal. Mutawallis, Sajjada Nasheens and Khidmat Guzars from across the state participated in the workshop.