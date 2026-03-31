Waqf Board Begins Re-Entering Rejected Properties On Umeed

Hyderabad: After uploading the notified properties, including major institutions like Baba Sharfuddin Pahadi and Dargah Hussain Shahwali, on the Umeed portal, the Telangana Waqf Board has now focused on correcting and re-entering the rejected properties to ensure their registration. Meanwhile, the board has received an extension up to June 30.

According to official data, a total of 63,928 property registrations had been initiated, and 53,662 properties were approved. Registration of 3,855 properties was initiated by makers, 693 were pending with checkers, and another 400 were awaiting approval.

The board, as per sources, completed registration of the major properties, including Baba Sharfuddin Pahadi, Makdum Biyabani Dargah, Dargah Hussai Shahwali, Shah Raju Qattal, and Seven Tombs.

Waqf Board member Syed Akbar Nizamuddin said the Board has covered all notified properties, including those from the first and second survey institutions.

Rejected entries are now being relooked at, and institutions have been instructed to fix the mistakes and re-upload the required documents, he said, adding that the rejected properties had issues such as mismatched boundaries, lacunae in property titles, and improper documentation.

Custodians of waqf institutions said that initially, there were technical problems, and uploading documents was not a cakewalk as it involved a lengthy and time-consuming process. They wanted the board to create more awareness about Waqf property registration, besides setting up a help desk, as only trained people can handle the process.

Religious scholar Syed Shah Khaleel Ullah Hussaini said that in cases where mutawallis did not upload notified properties, the board itself uploaded them.

Another board member, Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, said that officials have to focus on marking waqf properties under Section 22(A) in the Bhu Bharathi system and auto-lock the waqf institutions to stop illegal registrations, which are crucial for matching them on the Umeed portal. He urged officials to send the list to the revenue department.