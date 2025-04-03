Waqf Bill Modi’s Ramzan Gift: Firasath Ali Baqri

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri welcomed the new Waqf Bill introduced by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament, stating that it would ensure a greater representation of backward Muslims in Waqf management.

In a statement, Mir Firsath Baqri questioned what was wrong in including backward Muslims in the management of Waqf institutions. "If Waqf land is being encroached upon, there are constitutional provisions to protect it. The Waqf Board is a statutory body, not a religious one," he said.

Stating that the NDA government is adopting an inclusive approach to ensuring the welfare of all sections of society, Baqri said that the opposition parties have always considered Muslims as a vote bank and never genuinely worked for their welfare. "The Narendra Modi government wants Muslims to be part of mainstream Indian society and progress equally alongside other sections," he explained.

Baqri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju and JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal for introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.