Waqf Activists Urge Minister Azharuddin to Fund CCTVs for Institutions, Cite Security Risks

Hyderabad:Telangana Waqf activists requested minorities welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin to sanction grant-in-aid funds for installation of CCTV camers and display board for all the Waqf institutions situated in the city for security reasons.

Security concerns were raised following a recent incident at Puranapul Darwaza. When police officials asked caretakers to identify the miscreants, the lack of CCTV cameras made the task difficult, said Waqf activist Md Habeebuddin. “In view of this, we have requested the minister to strengthen security and monitoring at Waqf properties,” he said.

