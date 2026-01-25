Waqf Activists Seek Land Registration on Bhu Bharati

Hyderabad: Waqf activists have urged the state government to register all Waqf properties in revenue records, conduct joint inspections and upload details on the Telangana land portal, Bhu Bharati.

In a letter submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the activists said, several Waqf land parcels were being sold to people using fake documents, resulting in encroachments for many years. Genuine buyers are now living in fear, similar situations may occur in other areas as well, said Waqf activist Md. Habeebuddin.

In addition, the activists wanted the government to prepare data showing how much land had been encroached upon over the years. Along with protecting the Waqf properties, the public should be given access to information so they do not unknowingly buy Waqf land.