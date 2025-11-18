Wanaparthy TGSPDCL AE in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Narva Harshavardhan Reddy, an Assistant Engineer (Operations), TGSPDCL at Gopalpet section in Wanaparthy was apprehended red-handed in his office by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he demanded a bribe of Rs.40,000.

Of the Rs.40,000, Reddy accepted Rs.20,000 from the complainant as part payment for doing official favour to sanction a distribution transformer in the agricultural fields of the complainant's relative. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.20,000 was recovered from the possession of Reddy, the ACB officials said, adding that Reddy performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The ACB produced Reddy before the special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad after which the court remanded him to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.