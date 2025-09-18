 Top
Wanaparthy Revenue Inspector, Surveyor in ACB Net

Telangana
M Srinivas
18 Sept 2025 6:26 PM IST

The bribe was demanded to conduct an enquiry about the land of the complainant's relatives and submit a panchanama report to the Tahsildar for issuing of Occupancy Right Certificate (ORC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday booked a case against the Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor in Kothakota Mandal in Wanaparthy district for demanding a bribe from a complainant.

The case was booked against C. Vasu, Revenue Inspector, and G. Naveen Reddy, Mandal Surveyor, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding a bribe amount of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant for doing an official favour.

The ACB officials said both officers performed their duties improperly and dishonestly, which constitutes an offence punishable under the PC Act. Therefore, both officers are being arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for ACB cases in Nampally.


